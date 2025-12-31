Billy Strings and Laufey Find Healing Through Music on Fresh Air

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Musician Billy Strings spoke candidly about his journey through grief and healing during an appearance on NPR‘s Fresh Air Weekend. After losing his mother to an overdose in June 2025, Strings revealed that his music has been a source of comfort and expression. ‘My guitar has been my best friend for as long as I can remember,’ he shared.

During his interview, Strings discussed his latest album, ‘Live at the Legion,’ where he blends traditional bluegrass with elements of improvisational music. He explained how songwriting helped him process his emotions following his mother’s death. ‘It’s been a cathartic experience, allowing me to heal,’ he added.

The episode also featured Laufey, an Icelandic jazz-pop star who has gained recognition for her unique sound and classical training. Known for blending contemporary and vintage styles, Laufey spoke about her rise during the COVID-19 pandemic and her recent album ‘A Matter of Time.’

‘I’ve been inspired by Golden Age films and their musical richness,’ Laufey said, highlighting her artistic influences. She also mentioned embarking on her first arena tour, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Laufey’s recent music features intricate arrangements and warm vocals, which resonate with her growing audience. Her latest release, a reimagined version of ‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town,’ adds a jazzy twist to the holiday classic.

The song showcases Laufey’s skill as a composer and her ability to create an intimate atmosphere. ‘It’s a more mellow, thoughtful interpretation of a well-loved favorite,’ she explained. The track is now available for streaming across major platforms.