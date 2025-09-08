Entertainment
Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
Owensboro, Ky. — On Saturday, Sept. 6, Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton, and Royal Masat took the stage for their second consecutive night at the Woodward Theatre. The intimate venue, located inside the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, attracted a sold-out crowd eager to experience the trio’s tribute to bluegrass standards.
The concert featured two sets filled with both original compositions and covers that echo the tradition of the genre. Notably, selections from Strings and Sutton’s live album, Live at The Legion, punctuated the evening, starting with the traditional tune “Way Downtown.”
The performance continued with classic tracks such as “Make Me A Pallet On Your Floor” and “Nashville Blues,” both affiliated with bluegrass legend Doc Watson. The first set included “Bill Cheatham,” a song not performed since December 2023, and “Big Sandy River,” which returned after a 117-show gap.
In the second set, Strings and Sutton collaborated as a duo. Sutton shifted to the mandolin, delivering the traditional “What Does the Deep Sea Say?” before returning to the full trio for “Watson Blues” and “Salty Sheep,” the latter being performed for the first time since October 2023.
This performance highlighted the artists’ deep respect for bluegrass history while showcasing their musicianship. Following their shows in Owensboro, Strings, Sutton, and Masat will continue their tour in Boone, N.C. on September 11 and 12. These upcoming performances are already sold out.
Recent Posts
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match
- Colin Cowherd Reveals Blazin’ 5 NFL Picks for 2025 Season
- 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales Begin Next Week
- 2025 TV Premiere Schedule: Check Out New and Returning Shows