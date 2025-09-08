Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky

Owensboro, Ky. — On Saturday, Sept. 6, Billy Strings, Bryan Sutton, and Royal Masat took the stage for their second consecutive night at the Woodward Theatre. The intimate venue, located inside the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum, attracted a sold-out crowd eager to experience the trio’s tribute to bluegrass standards.

The concert featured two sets filled with both original compositions and covers that echo the tradition of the genre. Notably, selections from Strings and Sutton’s live album, Live at The Legion, punctuated the evening, starting with the traditional tune “Way Downtown.”

The performance continued with classic tracks such as “Make Me A Pallet On Your Floor” and “Nashville Blues,” both affiliated with bluegrass legend Doc Watson. The first set included “Bill Cheatham,” a song not performed since December 2023, and “Big Sandy River,” which returned after a 117-show gap.

In the second set, Strings and Sutton collaborated as a duo. Sutton shifted to the mandolin, delivering the traditional “What Does the Deep Sea Say?” before returning to the full trio for “Watson Blues” and “Salty Sheep,” the latter being performed for the first time since October 2023.

This performance highlighted the artists’ deep respect for bluegrass history while showcasing their musicianship. Following their shows in Owensboro, Strings, Sutton, and Masat will continue their tour in Boone, N.C. on September 11 and 12. These upcoming performances are already sold out.