Entertainment
Billy Strings Returns to His Roots at Charlotte Bluegrass Festival
EATON COUNTY, MI — Grammy-winning musician Billy Strings performed Thursday night at the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival, the longest-running bluegrass festival in Michigan. Strings, a 32-year-old native of Ionia County, returned to the event where he first discovered his passion for music as a 4-year-old.
This year marked a significant return for Strings, who last played at the festival a decade ago. His performance captured the hearts of a sold-out crowd, with tickets selling out within 12 hours of the announcement. “It’s good to be back,” Strings said to the packed audience at Eaton County Fairgrounds. “I remember my dad holding me and seeing Jim and Jesse here, and it changed my whole life.”
Strings began his 90-minute set with a blend of traditional bluegrass and his unique style, using just one microphone and 14 small speakers. He honored bluegrass legends, referencing artists such as Bill Monroe and Doc Watson, who had previously graced the festival stage. Accompanied by his bandmates, Strings performed most of his songs as tributes to iconic bluegrass musicians.
During the show, Strings showcased three original songs, including fan favorites “Hellbender” and “Dust in a Baggie.” His father, Terry Barber, joined him on stage, thrilling the audience. The final two songs featured guest performer Junior Sisk, enhancing the evening’s nostalgia.
After the show, many fans expressed their awe, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Strings’ performance drew both longtime bluegrass supporters and newer fans, who follow him across the country. The event also honored the traditions of bluegrass music, a significant aspect of the festival’s legacy.
“This festival has a history of more than 53 years, and Billy’s presence elevates that,” said Wes Pettinger, the festival promoter. “His return has brought a new generation of fans and helps bridge them to our bluegrass culture.” Strings’ appearance comes as he prepares to perform in larger venues, but he emphasized the importance of returning to his roots. “I’m just proud to be who I am and where I’m from,” he added.
The festival continues this weekend, featuring various bluegrass artists, enhancing the vibrant culture of the Eaton County area.
