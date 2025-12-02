Billy Strings Teases 2026 Spring Tour with Crossword Puzzle

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Musician Billy Strings delighted fans on Thursday, November 27, by sharing a unique crossword puzzle on social media that hinted at the locations for his 2026 spring tour.

The puzzle, titled “After Dinner Activity Sheet,” included trivia clues pertaining to his upcoming concert sites, including the announcement date set for Tuesday, December 2.

Strings, known for his bluegrass music and engaging performances, previously employed similar tactics to reveal dates for his 2025 tour. The new puzzle pointed to venues across several states, where he will perform alongside his band members Royal Masat, Alex Hargreaves, Jarrod Walker, and Billy Failing.

Fans quickly engaged with the post, speculating on potential concert locations by dissecting the clues. One clue, for example, referenced a “460 Year Old City,” which fans associated with St. Augustine, Florida, hinting at a tour stop.

The Instagram user @heady_net was among the first to share a completed version of the crossword, suggesting that Strings would perform in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Indiana.

To keep fans from spoiling the surprise, Strings urged them not to scroll further if they wanted to wait for the official announcement. However, excitement in the comments section grew as fans shared their guesses.

On December 2, Strings will officially announce the details of his 12-show tour, which begins on April 2, 2026, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. The tour will include shows in Tampa, Savannah, Greensboro, Charlottesville, Charleston, and Fishers.

Pre-sales for artist fans will start on December 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET, with general public sales available on December 5 at the same time.