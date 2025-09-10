Business
Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program
Binance, global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OpenLedger (OPEN) on September 10, 2025, as part of its HODLer Airdrops program. This initiative marks the 36th project joining Binance’s platform, reinforcing the exchange’s commitment to support innovative blockchain technologies while rewarding loyal BNB holders.
OpenLedger is a Layer-1 blockchain designed with built-in artificial intelligence aimed at decentralized finance (DeFi). The primary goal of the project is to consolidate liquidity and create new markets where data and machine learning models can be effectively commoditized. OpenLedger has a total supply of 1 billion OPEN tokens, starting with 215.5 million tokens in circulation, which is 21.55% of the total.
As part of the airdrop initiative, ten million OPEN tokens, equivalent to 1%, will be distributed to eligible BNB stakers. An additional 15 million OPEN tokens will be allocated six months following the listing. This strategy positions OpenLedger at the intersection of blockchain security and AI-driven liquidity solutions.
Binance confirmed that users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields from August 18–21, 2025 (UTC) automatically qualified for the OPEN distribution. Rewards were credited to users’ Spot Accounts within 24 hours of the announcement.
OpenLedger will first be listed on Binance Alpha, a pre-listing token market, and will be removed from there once spot trading begins. What sets OpenLedger apart from many Layer-1 blockchains focusing on other issues is its unique focus on AI integration. The project anticipates creating new use cases across various sectors, including financial markets, healthcare, and supply chain management.
As with any new listing, market participants are advised to monitor liquidity, trading volume, and forthcoming announcements regarding OpenLedger’s ecosystem expansion.
Recent Posts
- Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program
- Giants Face Quarterback Dilemma Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
- Coastal Warnings for Millions as Rip Currents Threaten Beachgoers
- FIFA Club World Cup Captivates 2.7 Billion Fans Globally
- Arabella Kushner Joins Grandfather at U.S. Open Amid Mixed Reactions
- New York Times Connections Game Gains Popularity Among Word Enthusiasts
- Brewers Reinstated Hoskins After 57-Game Injury Hiatus
- Asset Entities Shares Soar After Merger Vote with Strive for Bitcoin Treasury
- Montenegro Eyes EU and Euro Zone Membership by 2028
- Is Taylor Frankie Paul the Next Bachelorette? Speculation Grows
- Atlantic Hurricane Season Sees Unprecedented Calm Amid Peak
- Klarna Prices IPO at $40 per Share, Valuing Company at Over $15 Billion
- Leaked Screen Test Sparks Debate Over Richard Pryor Biopic Casting
- LG Twins Face Kiwoom Heroes in KBO Showdown on September 9
- Goliath Resources Reports Major Gold Interception in British Columbia
- Dangerous Rip Currents Threaten East Coast Beachgoers
- Charlotte Mayor Wins Primary Amid Outcry Over Ukrainian Refugee’s Murder
- Sunny Skies and 70s Forecast for Commanders’ Home Opener
- Sinkhole Closes Saw Mill River Parkway in Dobbs Ferry
- Russian Drones Violate Polish Airspace; Government Response Intensifies