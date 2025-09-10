Binance Launches OpenLedger Blockchain with HODLer Airdrops Program

Binance, global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OpenLedger (OPEN) on September 10, 2025, as part of its HODLer Airdrops program. This initiative marks the 36th project joining Binance’s platform, reinforcing the exchange’s commitment to support innovative blockchain technologies while rewarding loyal BNB holders.

OpenLedger is a Layer-1 blockchain designed with built-in artificial intelligence aimed at decentralized finance (DeFi). The primary goal of the project is to consolidate liquidity and create new markets where data and machine learning models can be effectively commoditized. OpenLedger has a total supply of 1 billion OPEN tokens, starting with 215.5 million tokens in circulation, which is 21.55% of the total.

As part of the airdrop initiative, ten million OPEN tokens, equivalent to 1%, will be distributed to eligible BNB stakers. An additional 15 million OPEN tokens will be allocated six months following the listing. This strategy positions OpenLedger at the intersection of blockchain security and AI-driven liquidity solutions.

Binance confirmed that users who subscribed BNB to Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields from August 18–21, 2025 (UTC) automatically qualified for the OPEN distribution. Rewards were credited to users’ Spot Accounts within 24 hours of the announcement.

OpenLedger will first be listed on Binance Alpha, a pre-listing token market, and will be removed from there once spot trading begins. What sets OpenLedger apart from many Layer-1 blockchains focusing on other issues is its unique focus on AI integration. The project anticipates creating new use cases across various sectors, including financial markets, healthcare, and supply chain management.

As with any new listing, market participants are advised to monitor liquidity, trading volume, and forthcoming announcements regarding OpenLedger’s ecosystem expansion.