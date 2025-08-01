Binghamton Rumble Ponies Overcome Reading Fightin Phils in High-Scoring Match

READING, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-8, 62-30) achieved a season-high of seven runs in the top of the fifth inning, clinching a 12-9 victory against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night.

The Rumble Ponies have now won three of the first four games in this series. Binghamton kicked off the scoring with a two-run homer from Nick Lorusso in the second inning, which marked his seventh home run of the season.

Reading responded by tying the game in the same inning and then took the lead at 4-2 with a two-run homer from Felix Reyes in the third. Chris Suero swung back for the Ponies, hitting a solo homer in the fourth, which was his first in Double-A.

Binghamton then evened the score at 4-4 with an RBI single from Jett Williams, followed by a hit by pitch that allowed JT Schwartz to score and shift the lead to 5-4.

The big inning for Binghamton came in the fifth as Suero started with a single. RBI singles and a walk, combined with errors from Reading, allowed the Ponies to push their score to 12.

Though Reading fought back with three runs in the sixth and a two-run homer from Dylan Campbell in the seventh, it wasn’t enough to overcome Binghamton’s lead.

RJ Gordon (2-0) secured the win, pitching five solid innings and allowing only two earned runs. He has won all his first two Double-A starts. Felipe De La Cruz pitched two scoreless innings in relief, and Anthony Nunez earned his fourth save of the season by closing out the game.

The Rumble Ponies will aim for a series victory against the Fightin Phils on Saturday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and the pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m.