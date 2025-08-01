Politics
Bipartisan INSPECT Act Aims to Enhance Nuclear Safety
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Reps. Mike Levin and Mike Lawler have reintroduced the bipartisan INSPECT Act, which mandates on-site inspectors at decommissioning nuclear power plants. The bill aims to enhance safety protocols for managing spent nuclear fuel.
The legislation requires the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to assign a resident inspector to oversee the transfer and long-term storage of nuclear waste. Levin stated, “By requiring an NRC inspector to remain on-site, we can reduce the risk of another canister incident.”
Lawler echoed Levin’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for public assurance in the management of nuclear waste. He called the INSPECT Act an essential measure to ensure safety and transparency for the communities surrounding these nuclear facilities.
The reintroduction of this bill follows safety concerns that surfaced after a near-incident at the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in 2018. The act builds on recommendations from a task force initiated by Levin to address accountability in nuclear fuel storage.
Both representatives are committed to advancing this vital legislation, aiming to prevent any future mishaps in nuclear waste management and reinforce public trust in the nuclear safety system.
