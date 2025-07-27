Bipartisan Push in Congress for Release of Epstein Files Intensifies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna are leading a bipartisan effort to push for a House vote on releasing documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case, which includes a birthday letter allegedly written by Donald Trump in 2003.

During an appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Massie stated that more than just a letter should be sought from Epstein’s estate, emphasizing that financial records and details of plea bargains must be examined. “We should look at the plea bargain. Open that up. See what was the deal?” Massie said.

Reports from the Wall Street Journal mentioned a birthday message Trump reportedly wrote for Epstein’s 50th birthday, a claim Trump has denied and has since sued the Journal for defamation. ABC News has not confirmed the existence of the letter.

The joint legislation by Massie and Khanna aims to ensure a vote that would compel the release of Epstein’s files. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson had moved to recess Congress early, delaying the vote. In response, Massie and Khanna are now pursuing a discharge petition, which would need 218 votes to bypass Johnson.

“It would force a full release of the files. It has the force of law,” Massie explained. His statement highlighted that the petition would protect victims’ identities and prevent the release of sensitive material.

Khanna remarked that the Democratic interest in the Epstein case is longstanding, despite accusations that the party is politicizing the topic. He underlined the importance of transparency regarding Epstein’s activities and Trump’s involvement.

“We have been pushing for transparency during the Biden administration,” Khanna stated. He noted the need for public accountability regarding the elites involved in Epstein’s exploitation of young girls.

This legislative action comes as discussions around Epstein’s connections to high-profile individuals gain renewed interest, driven by calls for comprehensive investigations into the case.

The conversation around the release of Epstein files continues to evolve as both lawmakers aim to shed light on troubling allegations while navigating the complexities of bipartisan politics.