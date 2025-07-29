Entertainment
Birthday Bash Turns Eventful in La Casa de los Famosos México
MÉXICO CITY, Mexico — The reality show, La Casa de los Famosos México 2025, kicked off its first night on July 27 with unexpected twists and memorable moments. The night included a birthday celebration for famous athlete Aldo De Nigris, along with surprising interactions among the contestants.
Influencer Abelito showcased his skills by strutting in high heels but suffered a fall that raised concern among fellow housemates. Ninel Conde, known as ‘Bombón asesino’, rushed to his aid, preventing him from hitting the floor. Abelito reassured everyone, stating, “I’m fine, I’m fine,” despite the mishap.
Earlier, Ninel Conde playfully complimented Abelito on his physique, causing him to blush. “You have good form, your pectorals are well placed,” she joked, leading to laughter among the contestants.
In another lighthearted exchange, influencers Mariana Botas and Aarón Mercury entered the house with their phones, an unusual privilege in the reality show. Aarón asked Abelito for help with a trendy eyebrow shape but found himself laughing at the results as it didn’t go as planned. Ninel teasingly suggested he shave them off completely after seeing the outcome.
Amidst the fun, actor Alexis Ayala stirred conversations about coffee distribution, declaring he wasn’t there to please anyone. “I didn’t come to please anyone here,” he stated, urging housemates not to take comments personally. This led to playful banter and disagreements within the group.
As the first night unfolded, the housemates were split into two rooms, Day and Night, fostering alliances and rivalries that viewers will keenly follow. La Casa de los Famosos México 2025 has already proven to be an exciting season, captivating 12.2 million viewers during its premiere.
The show’s dynamic promises to deliver more surprises and intriguing developments as the contestants navigate life together in the house.
