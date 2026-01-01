Entertainment
Bishop Briggs Kicks Off 2026 Rose Parade Amid Rainy Weather
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Singer Bishop Briggs will launch the 137th Rose Parade on January 1, 2026, at 8 a.m. PST with a musical performance atop the Honda float, featuring 24 dancers. The Parade’s theme, ‘The Magic in Teamwork,’ highlights the importance of collaboration in achieving dreams.
Briggs, who hails from London and whose real name is Sarah Grace McLaughlin, gained recognition after her song ‘Wild Horses’ appeared in an Acura Super Bowl commercial in 2015. She will perform her hit songs ‘River’ and ‘Champion,’ energizing the crowd despite forecasts of rain across Southern California.
The rain, expected to hit Pasadena during the Parade, marks the first inclement weather for the event in nearly two decades. Tournament of Roses officials assured that the weather will not dampen the spirits of thousands of attendees who have gathered along Colorado Boulevard to witness the festivities.
In addition to Briggs, the Parade will feature country artist John Foster and Charlie Worsham during mid-parade performances. The Grand Finale will bring high-energy acts, including pop duo Capital Cities and NBC’s ‘The Voice’ winners, DEK of Hearts, promising a lively wrap-up to the event.
Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson will serve as Grand Marshal, perfectly embodying the theme of teamwork. Johnson expressed his honor, recalling how he watched the parade as a child while dreaming of the day he could be part of it. The Rose Parade will conclude with float displays open to the public after the procession, allowing attendees to appreciate the intricate floral designs up close.
