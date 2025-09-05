Bishop Montgomery Suspends Football Program for 2025 Season

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Bishop Montgomery High School has suspended its varsity football program for the 2025-26 season, forfeiting all games following violations of California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) bylaws regarding player transfers.

The decision, announced on September 1, 2025, came after school administrators self-reported the violations. An investigation was initiated by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and the Department of Catholic Schools after five incoming players were ruled ineligible due to improper paperwork on August 20.

According to Tarek Fattal, video footage revealed that school officials informed players about the cancellation of the season during a meeting in the locker room. Last season, Bishop Montgomery enrolled over 20 transfer students, all deemed ineligible due to falsified information.

In a recent interview, booster Brett Steigh, known for his involvement with several high school football programs, shared his insights into the situation. He acknowledged having paid parents of players from other schools prior to assisting Bishop Montgomery.

The school’s decision also follows a tumultuous start to the season, highlighted by a recent matchup in Hawaii against nationally-ranked Honolulu Saint Louis, where a fight broke out leading to several player suspensions.

As part of the fallout, the Knights forfeited their game against Mater Dei on August 29. The school also announced the firing of head football coach Ed Hodgkiss, who had been with the program for 15 years. Former player Mike Hall has been appointed as the interim head coach.

The CIF is currently reviewing Bishop Montgomery’s self-imposed sanctions. Student-athletes at the school may apply for waivers to transfer to other institutions, maintaining their eligibility if football is not offered next season.