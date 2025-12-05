Bishop Watterson Claims Second Straight State Title with 30-0 Victory

CANTON, Ohio — Bishop Watterson secured the OHSAA Division III state championship for the second consecutive year, defeating Toledo Central Catholic 30-0 on Friday, Dec. 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. This victory marks Watterson’s fourth title in school history.

The match-up featured a highly competitive history, with Watterson and Central Catholic having faced each other in the championship game for three years in a row. Each team had previously claimed a win in their past two encounters, including last year’s narrow victory by Watterson, 19-14.

Watterson’s offense quickly established dominance, with quarterback Drew Bellisari leading the charge. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown while also running for 39 yards. The Eagles scored their first touchdown when Jack McCoy plunged in from one yard out, giving Watterson a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Shortly after, McCoy added to the lead with a 5-yard touchdown reception from Bellisari, making it 14-0 just before the end of the first quarter. Despite a few turnovers, Watterson’s defense was relentless, forcing Central Catholic to turn the ball over on downs multiple times.

Even with the pressure mounting, Central Catholic couldn’t find their rhythm. Watterson’s Jerome Davis V intercepted two passes from Central Catholic quarterback Ali Beydoun, which stifled their offensive drives. The Eagles extended their lead to 17-0 with a 28-yard field goal from Eli Eagan just before halftime.

In the second half, Watterson maintained their aggressive approach. McCoy scored again on a 13-yard run, pushing the lead to 23-0. Carter Bellisari then capped off the scoring with a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, leading to a running clock as Watterson won the game decisively, 30-0.

The final statistics favored Watterson, who gained 348 total yards compared to Central Catholic’s 179. This decisive victory solidified Watterson’s place in Ohio high school football history as they successfully defended their state title.