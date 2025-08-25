Bitcoin Bears Eye $110,000 Support Level Amid Market Uncertainty

NEW YORK, USA – Bitcoin‘s market has entered a bearish phase, with prices approaching a key support level at $110,000. This analysis comes as traders are watching closely for signals on potential price movements.

Adam Lemon, the Chief Analyst at DailyForex, described the current situation, noting that significant support has formed just above $110,000. He explained that if the price can establish a double bottom in this area, it could signal a potential bullish bounce. However, he cautioned that it seems unlikely bulls will gain momentum quickly.

Earlier this month, Bitcoin faced a resistance level at $120,055, which was deemed crucial for further movement. Lemon previously suggested that the price was consolidating below this mark and might lead to a breakout; however, such a rise was ultimately short-lived. Now, Bitcoin prices have declined steadily.

Lemon pointed out that the pivotal price for today is set at $110,569, advising traders to consider small long positions if the market bounces off this support. Conversely, a drop below this threshold might present a unique short-selling opportunity.

As the trading day progresses, there are no significant economic indicators expected to impact Bitcoin or the US Dollar. This lack of data may contribute to the ongoing market volatility.