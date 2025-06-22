Bitcoin Could Reach $330,000 Amid Market Analysis

NEW YORK, NY – A recent analysis has sparked speculation about Bitcoin‘s potential price surge, predicting a possible peak of $330,000 in this market cycle. Technical analyst Gert van Lagen highlights the AVIV Ratio, a metric that contrasts Bitcoin’s active capitalization with its total invested capitalization, known as realized capital.

Historically, the AVIV Ratio crossing its +3σ mean deviation has indicated prior market peaks. It reached $1,200 in 2013, nearly $20,000 in 2017, and about $69,000 in 2021. Currently, the AVIV Ratio remains below these historical levels, suggesting significant upward potential for Bitcoin.

The AVIV Ratio serves as a unique viewpoint on market dynamics, reflecting the disparity between investor activity and locked-in value. A spike typically represents increased trading or profit-taking, often leading to major price shifts. Van Lagen posits that Bitcoin’s cyclical nature could lead to a rally similar to past performances.

Increased accumulation by institutional investors has reportedly reduced Bitcoin holdings at over-the-counter (OTC) desks, dropping from 166,500 to 137,400 by June 2025. This trend could imply decreased selling pressure and a pivot towards long-term storage, bolstering the market’s optimism.

Additionally, Bitcoin researcher Sminston With has proposed a similar price target based on a power law model, forecasting Bitcoin could reach between $220,000 and $330,000. Currently trading around $104,000, Bitcoin would need a surge of 100% to 200% to achieve these levels, matching historical peaks.

In contrast, while market metrics indicate that Bitcoin’s ascent is still viable, caution remains advised due to overall market volatility. Recent sentiment analysis from crypto research platform Santiment suggests that retail traders express mixed feelings about Bitcoin’s outlook, reflecting broader economic anxieties.

With Bitcoin’s valuation hovering around $103,460 and a total market cap of $3.20 trillion, the crypto market remains lively. As analysts adjust their forecasts, the potential for significant price movement looms large. This ongoing narrative will be closely watched by investors and market enthusiasts alike.