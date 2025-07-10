Business
Bitcoin Transfer Sparks New Theories About Satoshi Nakamoto’s Identity
San Francisco, CA — A recent anonymous transfer of $8.6 billion worth of Bitcoin has reignited speculation about the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the elusive creator of Bitcoin. This massive transfer follows the unusual reappearance of Arthur Britto, a co-founder of Ripple’s XRP, who broke a 14-year silence by posting a single emoji on social media.
The Bitcoin transfer, occurring on June 30, involved eight wallets that moved a total of 80,000 Bitcoin, originally mined during the early days of the Bitcoin network, often referenced as the ‘Satoshi era.’ This substantial movement has led crypto enthusiasts to speculate on the identity of the wallet’s owner, with some suggesting it could be Britto.
Britto, known for creating the XRP Ledger in 2012, posted for the first time on social platform X, stirring excitement among XRP holders due to the recent surge in XRP’s price, reaching highs last seen in 2017. Enthusiasts pointed out the timing of Britto’s return, coinciding with the significant Bitcoin transfer, suggesting it could be an indication of his involvement with Bitcoin.
Multiple theories have emerged from this sequence of events. One fan theorized, “Satoshi’s last known message was in April 2011; just weeks after Britto joins X, dormant Bitcoin wallets begin to move.” In contrast, others suspect well-known figures in the crypto space, such as David Schwartz, might be the elusive Satoshi.
On June 30, Bitcoin witnessed its largest recorded transaction as the dormant wallets moved 10,000 Bitcoin each. While some researchers have linked the wallets to Roger Ver, an early investor in Bitcoin, the true identity of the owner remains unconfirmed.
Despite being a mystery, the ongoing speculation around Nakamoto’s identity is a long-standing theme within the crypto community. Various individuals, from computer scientist Hal Finney to Elon Musk, have been suggested as potential candidates. All, except Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, who claims to be Nakamoto, have denied these claims.
The recent Bitcoin transfer and Britto’s return have fueled renewed interest and debates among crypto enthusiasts, with many awaiting further developments in this ongoing mystery.
