Bitcoin Whale Moves $2 Billion After 14 Years, Market on Edge

Los Angeles, CA — A startling event in the cryptocurrency world unfolded when a Bitcoin wallet dormant for 14 years transferred 20,000 BTC, valued at over $2 billion, on July 4, 2025. Data from blockchain analysis platform Lookonchain revealed that these coins were originally acquired when Bitcoin was priced at just 78 cents.

This massive transaction immediately drew the attention of traders and analysts, who feared a potential market dump. However, this transfer was made to new, non-exchange addresses, indicating the holder might not intend to sell anytime soon. This information provided a sigh of relief for market bulls worried about a sudden influx of Bitcoin into exchanges.

The current fluctuations in Bitcoin’s price between $108,532.30 and $110,493.51 reflect the immediate tension in the market. According to recent analysis from Glassnode, as many as 45% of the circulating Bitcoin hasn’t moved in over three years, and a more impressive 30% has remained dormant for five years. These findings suggest a significant number of long-term holders are anticipating higher prices.

Even amid some profit-taking activity, the overall sentiment among long-term holders appears stable, implying many are in no rush to sell. The transaction represents a staggering 140,000-fold increase in value for the original holders, spurring speculation about their next moves. As other wallets linked to early Bitcoin adoption become active, it increases the uncertainty around future price movements.

Simultaneously, another ancient wallet, identified as 1BAFWQhH9pNkz3mZDQ1tWrtKkSHVCkc3fV, moved 1,000 BTC valued at approximately $26.25 million, adding further volatility to the market. This move is significant as it is part of a group of “whale” wallets, previously inactive but now stirring speculation regarding a potential sale.

Traders are cautious, recognizing that while these transactions could indicate intent to sell, they may also signify asset consolidation or security enhancements. With key resistance at around $110,500 and support around $108,500, Bitcoin’s next movements hang in the balance.

As Bitcoin navigates these fluctuations, the broader cryptocurrency market continues to react, highlighting a mix of opportunity and caution. The awakening of dormant wallets serves as a reminder of the underlying dynamics in the Bitcoin space and the history tied to these digital assets. The final dormant address in this saga may have significant implications for market stability going forward.