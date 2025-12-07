Bixby Spartans Face Owasso Rams in Epic State Championship Rematch

Edmond, Oklahoma — The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to the Oklahoma high school football season as the undefeated Bixby Spartans (12-0) gear up to face the Owasso Rams (10-2) on Saturday night in the Class 6A-I state championship game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.

This highly anticipated matchup is filled with drama, especially for the Owasso Rams, who are seeking redemption after Bixby’s previous victories against them. The defending champion Spartans narrowly defeated the Rams 43-42 in last year’s title match and convincingly won the 2025 season opener with a score of 49-21.

Both teams are coming off strong semifinal performances; Bixby dominated Broken Arrow 49-17, while Owasso claimed a nail-biter against Jenks, winning 39-36. This championship game presents Owasso with a chance to avenge their recent losses, while Bixby is aiming to solidify their legacy with another perfect season.

Bixby is eyeing its fourth consecutive 6A-I title and their eighth overall. The last time two teams faced off in consecutive state finals in this classification was between Jenks and Union in 2013-14.

Quarterback matchups will be crucial, with Owasso’s Drew Frankenfield completing 160 of 257 passes for 2,362 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, and Bixby’s Carson Kirby with a slightly better stat line of 170 of 244 passing for 2,701 yards and 38 touchdowns. In last year’s final, Kirby threw for two touchdowns, while Frankenfield had two touchdown passes but also two interceptions.

The historical rivalry is heavily in favor of Bixby, who holds a 6-1 record against Owasso since 2022, leading their all-time series 23-12-1. Games between these two schools have been a spectacle, showcasing strong performances and close finishes throughout their storied history.

The championship can be streamed live on the NFHS Network, a platform that provides access to high school sports nationwide. A subscription to the NFHS Network costs $13.99 per month or $79.99 per year.