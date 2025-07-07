Politics
BJP Leader Criticizes Pakistan’s Terrorism Impact at Muharram Event
Prayagraj, India – Former Union cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Pakistan on Sunday during a Muharram program in his hometown of Bhadari village. He stated that “Made-in-Islamabad terror toys are proving terrible for tenets of Islam and a tragedy for the neighbouring country.”
Naqvi emphasized the importance of “bulldozing the beasts of barbarity” to ensure the safety of both the country and humanity. He praised the Indian armed forces, saying they have dismantled the “territory of terrorism” and punished those who manufacture these terror tools.
He also expressed his support for the Narendra Modi government, claiming it is advancing good governance with commitments to authority, integrity, and justice. “For the first time after Independence, a non-Congress government at the Centre is setting records in governance without needing Congress’ support,” he added.
While addressing rival political parties, Naqvi accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of engaging in “deception
Recent Posts
- The Shift in Workplace Humor: A Changing Landscape
- Discover the Convenience of International Travel with Air Canada
- Des Moines Police Chase Ends with One Arrest After Crash
- Yulissa Escobar Reveals Details of Abrupt Exit from Love Island USA
- WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches