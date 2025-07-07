BJP Leader Criticizes Pakistan’s Terrorism Impact at Muharram Event

Prayagraj, India – Former Union cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi criticized Pakistan on Sunday during a Muharram program in his hometown of Bhadari village. He stated that “Made-in-Islamabad terror toys are proving terrible for tenets of Islam and a tragedy for the neighbouring country.”

Naqvi emphasized the importance of “bulldozing the beasts of barbarity” to ensure the safety of both the country and humanity. He praised the Indian armed forces, saying they have dismantled the “territory of terrorism” and punished those who manufacture these terror tools.

He also expressed his support for the Narendra Modi government, claiming it is advancing good governance with commitments to authority, integrity, and justice. “For the first time after Independence, a non-Congress government at the Centre is setting records in governance without needing Congress’ support,” he added.

While addressing rival political parties, Naqvi accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of engaging in “deception