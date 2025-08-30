BKFC Fight Night Budva Set to Thrill Fans This Saturday

Budva, Montenegro — BKFC Fight Night Budva returns this Saturday, marking its first event in weeks. With no UFC matches scheduled over the Labor Day weekend, this competition invites fight fans for a night packed with action.

Fans can tune into the events starting at 1:30 PM ET on the official BKFC YouTube channel, preceding the first bout at 2 PM ET. The finalized card features 11 bouts, showcasing a range of fighters eager to make their mark.

The main event will feature Vaso Bakocevic (6-1 bare-knuckle) facing off against Wilhelm Ott (1-1 bare-knuckle) in the middleweight division. Bakocevic boasts a strong record and comes fresh off a first-round knockout victory against Dimitri Angelini, finishing the match in just 39 seconds. With only three months since his last fight, Bakocevic is ready to prove his dominance.

Ott, on the other hand, has a mixed record of 3-2 in his last five fights. Early this year, he suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Diego Santos. Now seeking to redeem himself, Ott’s debut with BKFC could be a pivotal moment in his career.

In the co-main event, welterweights Petar Razov (3-0 bare-knuckle) and Bojan Kosednar (0-2 bare-knuckle) will clash. Razov seeks to capitalize on his momentum after a unanimous decision win over Bakocevic earlier this year, while Kosednar looks for his first win in bare-knuckle boxing.

Additionally, the heavyweight match will see veteran Dilan Prasovic (20-7, making his bare-knuckle debut) take on Lasha Ronishvili (2-1 bare-knuckle). Prasovic recently secured a knockout win just two weeks ago, and fans are curious how he will transition to bare-knuckle rules.

All eyes will be on these matchups as they unfold in beautiful Budva this Saturday. Will Bakocevic assert his power in the main event? Can Razov maintain his perfect record? Fans are eagerly awaiting the answers.