BKFC 76 Set to Hit Fort Worth with High-Stakes Matches

FORT WORTH, Texas — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 76 is poised to electrify the crowd at Dickies Arena on Saturday, June 21. The main event features Tony Soto going head-to-head with unranked fighter Ben Bonner for the BKFC Interim Lightweight World Title.

With a record of 6-1, Soto seeks to reclaim his status as a top challenger. Soto, known for his stamina, has successfully fought five rounds in most of his recent matches. Meanwhile, Bonner, who shocked fans with an impressive knockout victory in his last fight, will be looking to upset the favored Soto.

The co-main event showcases UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski in his BKFC debut against Josh Copeland. Arlovski, a former UFC Heavyweight champion, hopes to utilize his extensive striking experience to dominate Copeland, who has a solid chin but lacks the same level of technical prowess.

This event also marks the debut of Jessica Eye, who faces fellow newcomer Mariya Agapova. Eye, a former UFC competitor, aims to make her mark in bare-knuckle fighting despite facing a younger opponent.

The fight card includes additional matchups featuring Kenzie Morrison, JC Deleon, and Cameron Delano, all of whom are set to demonstrate their skills in the squared circle.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT, the free prelims will lead into the main card at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the event live on DAZN.

Whether you’re an avid follower of BKFC or a newcomer, BKFC 76 promises to deliver an explosive night filled with hard-hitting action and thrilling matchups.