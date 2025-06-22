Sports
BKFC 76 Set to Hit Fort Worth with High-Stakes Matches
FORT WORTH, Texas — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 76 is poised to electrify the crowd at Dickies Arena on Saturday, June 21. The main event features Tony Soto going head-to-head with unranked fighter Ben Bonner for the BKFC Interim Lightweight World Title.
With a record of 6-1, Soto seeks to reclaim his status as a top challenger. Soto, known for his stamina, has successfully fought five rounds in most of his recent matches. Meanwhile, Bonner, who shocked fans with an impressive knockout victory in his last fight, will be looking to upset the favored Soto.
The co-main event showcases UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski in his BKFC debut against Josh Copeland. Arlovski, a former UFC Heavyweight champion, hopes to utilize his extensive striking experience to dominate Copeland, who has a solid chin but lacks the same level of technical prowess.
This event also marks the debut of Jessica Eye, who faces fellow newcomer Mariya Agapova. Eye, a former UFC competitor, aims to make her mark in bare-knuckle fighting despite facing a younger opponent.
The fight card includes additional matchups featuring Kenzie Morrison, JC Deleon, and Cameron Delano, all of whom are set to demonstrate their skills in the squared circle.
Starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT, the free prelims will lead into the main card at 9:00 p.m. EDT. Fans can watch the event live on DAZN.
Whether you’re an avid follower of BKFC or a newcomer, BKFC 76 promises to deliver an explosive night filled with hard-hitting action and thrilling matchups.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident