Entertainment
Black Clover Anime Returns After Long Wait, Season 2 Confirmed
LOS ANGELES, California — Crunchyroll announced the return of the popular anime series Black Clover during its Industry Panel at Anime Expo 2025 on Saturday, July 5. After nearly four years since its last episode aired, fans can look forward to an all-new season produced by Studio Pierrot.
The announcement came with the release of a teaser trailer and a new anime visual, sparking excitement among attendees. The new season, officially titled Black Clover Season 2, will continue the story from where Season 1 left off in 2021. However, the specific release date for the new episodes has not yet been revealed.
Yuki Tabata, the manga’s creator, expressed his enthusiasm for the show’s return in a message to fans: “The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed! I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year!”
The Black Clover anime originally aired from October 3, 2017, to March 30, 2021, and showcased Asta and Yuno, two orphans competing to become the Wizard King in a world where magic dictates power. While Yuno possesses natural magical abilities, Asta stands out as he is born without any magic. This unique rivalry fueled a compelling storyline, making its abrupt end in 2021 all the more disappointing for fans.
In addition to Black Clover, Crunchyroll’s panel previewed upcoming anime series, including Daemons of the Shadow Realm and Re:Zero − Starting Life in Another World Season 4. The excitement surrounding these announcements indicates a busy schedule for both fans and studios in the coming years.
With millions of fans eagerly waiting for more, Black Clover Season 2 is expected to build upon its predecessor’s success and continue the captivating adventures of Asta, Yuno, and their friends.
