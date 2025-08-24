Black Mirror Creator Expresses Concerns Over AI’s Impact on Writing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Charlie Brooker, the creator of the hit series Black Mirror, shared his concerns about the future of writing amid technological advances at the TV Festival. Speaking to a packed audience, he discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) might disrupt traditional writing processes.

Brooker stated that while he is not worried about AI replacing him, he is concerned about the use of AI-generated animatics for scripts. He explained that another writer suggested the idea of feeding scripts into a machine that produces a rough animated version, leading to suggested changes based on that output.

“That felt plausible to me, because basically the script becomes a prompt,” Brooker said. He emphasized his worries that this trend could undermine the essential human element of storytelling.

Despite his concerns, Brooker believes there will always be a demand for narratives born from human experiences. “I hope there’s still a job for keeping keyboards warm with flesh,” he joked.

In a lighter vein, Brooker presented an AI concept reminiscent of a Black Mirror episode, where theater-goers could have their faces scanned at the entrance and see themselves as characters in the film.

Brooker hinted at an upcoming announcement regarding a new and “very different” project during his presentation. He also reflected on his experiences with Black Mirror, particularly the process of satirizing subscription models in the episode Common People, featuring Rashida Jones. “I would love to say that I stormed into a boardroom and went: ‘This must happen.’ No, they’ve been very up for that sort of thing,” he laughed.

While Brooker enjoys the opportunity to cast actors like Paul Giamatti, he revealed that he still writes “begging letters” to some talent, as many view Black Mirror as an exciting opportunity. “It’s exciting because you’re not bored, and you don’t have familiarity breeding contempt,” he added.