Black Sabbath Closes Chapter with Mega Concert in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England — Black Sabbath performed their final concert at Villa Park on July 5, attracting around 42,000 fans and millions more via livestream. This mega-event featured past band members, including drummer Bill Ward, and a host of guest musicians celebrating the band’s legacy in heavy metal.

Bassist Geezer Butler expressed his amusement when asked if this concert would truly be the last, saying, “With this band, I have given up trying to predict a ‘last ever’ performance.” Past farewell tours had been labeled as the end, but the band acknowledged this time could be different due to age and Ozzy Osbourne’s ongoing health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease.

Robert Trujillo, who played with Osbourne in the late ’90s to early 2000s, remarked that while it is sad, “this is the final show for them, and that’s definite.” Sharon Osbourne echoed this sentiment, saying, “We’re done. I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done.”

The lineup for the event included a range of hard rock and metal icons such as Guns N’ Roses, Slayer, Tool, and Alice In Chains, promising a day of unprecedented performances. Tom Morello, serving as musical director, hinted at special surprises and urged fans to prepare for a memorable event.

Actor Jason Momoa hosted the day, which combined a nostalgic farewell for the band and a charity effort benefiting health organizations. Proceeds from this concert will support Cure Parkinson’s, the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

Morello said, “The goal from day one was to make it the greatest day in the history of heavy metal music.” Describing the concert as a celebration of Osbourne and Black Sabbath, he emphasized the historical significance of the event.

As the day progressed, various bands performed covers of Sabbath’s classic songs. Lamb of God‘s performance of “Children of the Grave” was a crowd favorite, affirming the band’s long-standing influence on many artists present.

Black Sabbath concluded their set with four iconic songs: “War Pigs,” “NIB,” “Iron Man,” and “Paranoid,” enveloped in a display of fireworks and accolades from fans. The emotional farewell captured the essence of a band that changed the trajectory of rock music forever, and even in his advanced age, Osbourne conveyed his gratitude to fans during the presentation.

The performance not only celebrated a significant milestone for the band but also acknowledged their cultural impact, as many musicians reflected on how Black Sabbath shaped their careers. As the crowd united to honor the legacy of the band, it became clear that their influence will continue to resonate in the music industry for years to come.