Connect with us

Sports

Black Stars of Ghana Face Niger in Crucial AFCON Qualifier

Published

10 hours ago

on

Ghana Black Stars Football Match

The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Niger in an important matchday two encounter of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This match will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams, with Ghana having a significant advantage in the past, having won 11 matches, lost 2, and drawn 1 out of 14 previous encounters.

The last clash between Ghana and Niger took place back in 2013 during the AFCON group stage, where Ghana triumphed with a convincing 3-0 victory.

Both teams have had a rocky start to the qualifying series, suffering losses in their opening games. Niger was defeated 1-0 by Sudan, while Ghana faced a similar fate against Angola.

This upcoming match is critical for both sides as they seek to avoid another defeat and strive to keep their qualifying dreams alive.

Currently, both Ghana and Niger sit at the bottom of their group with no points, while Angola and Sudan are leading the group with 3 points each.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.