Sports
Black Stars of Ghana Face Niger in Crucial AFCON Qualifier
The Black Stars of Ghana are set to face Niger in an important matchday two encounter of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
This match will mark the 15th meeting between the two teams, with Ghana having a significant advantage in the past, having won 11 matches, lost 2, and drawn 1 out of 14 previous encounters.
The last clash between Ghana and Niger took place back in 2013 during the AFCON group stage, where Ghana triumphed with a convincing 3-0 victory.
Both teams have had a rocky start to the qualifying series, suffering losses in their opening games. Niger was defeated 1-0 by Sudan, while Ghana faced a similar fate against Angola.
This upcoming match is critical for both sides as they seek to avoid another defeat and strive to keep their qualifying dreams alive.
Currently, both Ghana and Niger sit at the bottom of their group with no points, while Angola and Sudan are leading the group with 3 points each.
