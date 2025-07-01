Sports
Blackhawks Acquire Sam Lafferty from Sabres for Draft Pick
CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, the team announced on July 1, 2025.
Lafferty, 30, returns to Chicago after spending portions of two seasons with the team from 2021 to 2023. In his previous tenure with the Blackhawks, he recorded 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 97 games.
In the 2024-25 season with Buffalo, Lafferty played in 60 games, scoring four goals and adding three assists. He was active in physical play, registering 89 hits, but struggled overall with a minus-15 rating.
Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 205 pounds, Lafferty has accumulated 90 points (40 goals, 50 assists) in 349 career NHL games across six seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Buffalo Sabres.
The Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania native was initially selected by the Penguins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
As Lafferty rejoins the Blackhawks, he hopes to bolster the team’s forward depth and bring veteran experience to a roster that is rebuilding.
