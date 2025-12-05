Blackhawks’ Bedard Aims for Historic Road Point Streak Against Kings

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard aims to make history as he heads into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Kings. At just 20 years old, Bedard has an impressive eight-game road point streak and could become the third player in NHL history to have multiple road point streaks of at least nine games before turning 21.

Bedard, who currently ranks third in league scoring with 38 points from 17 goals and 21 assists in 26 games, looks to help the Blackhawks end a troubling stretch where they have gone 1-4-2 in their last seven games. The Kings (12-7-7) are also looking to rebound after suffering a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

This evening’s match-up is set for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena, with national broadcasts available via HULU and ESPN+. The Kings have been strong at home lately, with a ten-game home point streak carrying over from the previous season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild enter their game against the Calgary Flames on a 12-game point streak, showing they are in form as they tackle their opponents at 9 p.m. ET. Following a phenomenal 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers, goalie Jesper Wallstedt will take to the ice again with hopes to maintain his winning streak.

The Wild’s forward group is getting timely contributions, with players stepping up to keep the momentum alive. Additionally, the Toronto Maple Leafs, riding high on a two-game winning streak, will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET as they wind down their six-game road trip.

As the league’s competitive nature heats up, it promises to be an exciting night of hockey, with several teams looking to clarify their playoff positioning before the New Year.