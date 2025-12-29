Blackhawks Recall Slaggert Before Dallas Matchup Tonight

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that forward Landon Slaggert has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. This comes as the team prepares for a game against the Dallas Stars tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at American Airlines Center.

Slaggert, who is 23 years old, has recorded one goal in 10 NHL games this season with the Blackhawks. Additionally, he has achieved four points, including two goals and two assists, over eight games with the IceHogs this season. He was sent back to Rockford earlier this month but has been called up again as the Blackhawks deal with injuries to key players.

The Blackhawks are currently missing forwards Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, both out due to injuries. Bedard was ruled out for the remainder of December after suffering a shoulder injury on December 12. Nazar, who filled in as the top-line center, is expected to be sidelined for about a month following a facial injury. As a result, the team needed to add depth to its roster, and Slaggert fits that need.

Slaggert’s recall raises questions about the status of team captain Nick Foligno, who may not be ready to return from a hand injury sustained on November 15. Foligno was able to practice last week, yet he remains on injured reserve. If Foligno isn’t activated before tonight’s game, the Blackhawks will have just 12 healthy forwards available.

Chicago faces Dallas tonight, marking the first of three meetings between the teams this season. The matchup is particularly crucial for the struggling Blackhawks, who have lost their last six games and sit at the bottom of the NHL standings. With Slaggert added to the lineup, they hope to turn their season around on the road.

The game can be watched live on CHSN+ and heard on WGN Radio.