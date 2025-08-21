Blackhawks Sign Forward Frank Nazar to Seven-Year Extension

Chicago, Illinois – The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that they have signed forward Frank Nazar to a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $6.59 million. The new contract will take effect starting with the 2026-27 NHL season, as Nazar still has one year remaining on his entry-level deal.

Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson expressed enthusiasm about Nazar’s potential. “Frank elevated his game last season and has proven himself to be one of the top young talents in the league,” Davidson said in a statement. “He drives play using his elite speed and playmaking abilities, creating problems for opponents and opportunities for teammates every night.”

Nazar, the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, played a significant role in the Blackhawks’ roster as they rebuild. After starting the previous season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, he was called up mid-December and finished with 12 goals and 14 assists over 53 games.

In April, Nazar made headlines by scoring five goals and collecting four assists in just eight games. He also starred for Team USA in the World Championships, leading his team in scoring with six goals and six assists as they secured the tournament title.

“I want to play in Chicago for the rest of my life,” Nazar told The Athletic in June. He expressed gratitude for his time with the Blackhawks and eagerness to continue contributing to the team’s future.

His previous performance indicated a promising trajectory, and the contract extension reflects the organization’s confidence in his abilities. Following his entry-level deal, Nazar now secures financial stability as he prepares for his first full NHL season.

The decision to sign Nazar now could prove advantageous for the Blackhawks, especially if he continues to improve and excel on the ice. As the salary cap increases, this contract could turn into a bargain.

As players like Connor Bedard enter similar contract negotiations, the Blackhawks are setting a foundation for their future with young talent like Nazar firmly in place.