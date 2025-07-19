Blackpink Expands K-Pop Legacy with Solo Projects and Reunion Tour

Seoul, South Korea — The popular girl group Blackpink, a key player in the K-pop boom, continues to shape the music landscape with their recent solo projects and ongoing tour. Since their debut in 2016, Blackpink has captivated fans worldwide and contributed to the global rise of K-pop, a genre that blends catchy melodies with vibrant choreography.

Comprised of members Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, the group has made significant strides since releasing their last album, “Born Pink,” in 2022. Each member has also ventured into solo careers, with Rosé launching her debut single “Rosie,” while Jennie released “Ruby.” Lisa followed with “Alter Ego” and Jisoo with her EP “Amortage.” Each of these projects features primarily English lyrics, showcasing the group’s commitment to reaching a broader audience.

Their solo ventures have proven successful, with all four albums managing to break into the top ten of the Billboard 200. The group’s rise is attributed to their innovative blend of genres and appeal to young fans globally, thanks in part to their engaging personality and stylish image.

As of July 26-27, Blackpink is set to continue its long-awaited reunion tour, which has been highly anticipated by fans. The group’s travel through both group and solo experiences reflects the dynamic nature of K-pop, where idols often transition between collective and individual performances.

The individual journeys of each member signify not just personal growth but also an attempt to solidify their identities within the music industry, while still honoring their roots as part of Blackpink. As the group navigates this dual path, their impact on the music scene remains undeniable.