BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stuns at Ray-Ban Event with Bold Look

SEOUL, South Korea — Jennie from BLACKPINK surprised fans with her striking outfit at Ray-Ban’s first pop-up event in Korea on September 4. The idol is rumored to be the new ambassador for Ray-Ban after parting ways with Gentle Monster.

As Jennie arrived at the event, throngs of fans waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of her. Social media users noted her commanding presence, with one fan tweeting, “jennie arriving at the rayban event and there were a lot of people waiting for her, really an it girl.”

Jennie showcased her fashion versatility in a unique look that featured varying shades of grey. She paired dark grey shorts with a lighter turtleneck and completed her outfit with classic Ray-Bans and knee-high boots. Her ensemble highlighted her beauty without overshadowing her natural style.

Fans expressed admiration for the outfit and how it transformed Jennie’s aura based on the brand’s identity. One tweeted, “this outfit was sooo good i would never shut up abt it!” While another remarked, “i love how jennie can give off a completely different vibe depending on the brand she’s with.”

The attention continued as she entered the venue, where the abundance of cameras captured her every move. One fan exclaimed on social media, “THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE AND CRAZY CAMERA FLASHES WOW… EVERYONE WANTS TO TAKE A PHOTO OF JENNIE WITH HER FIRST RAY-BAN EVENT.”

Notable among her outfit details was the intriguing exposed back of her top, which further captured the fascination of attendees. “JENNIE at RayBan pop up event in South Korea, her top is back-opened??” one user shared.

Jennie’s latest appearance confirms her status as an influential “IT Girl” in the K-Pop industry.