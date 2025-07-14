Blackpink Kicks Off North American Tour in Los Angeles

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The K-pop girl group Blackpink launched the North American leg of their Deadline world tour on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. This performance marked their return to the United States after a two-year hiatus, focusing on solo projects following their 2023 Born Pink tour.

Despite dropping only one new group song, the Diplo-produced track “Jump,” which was released just days before the concert, Blackpink managed to sell out two consecutive nights at the large venue.

Rosé expressed excitement for the crowd, saying, “This is incredible. It is such an honor to perform at the SoFi Stadium for you guys.”

Fans like San Diego resident Sarah Hoang were ecstatic to attend the concert. “I’ve been waiting for them for a long time,” she said while celebrating her first live Blackpink experience.

The stadium was vibrant with pink attire, showcasing fans’ dedication. Some wore outfits inspired by the band’s music videos, while others channeled the girls’ solo endeavors. Evelyn Rios, a local resident and a fan since 2020, replicated Jennie’s look from the “Ruby” album.

The concert featured five acts alternating between group and solo performances. Blackpink opened the show with high-energy hits like “Kill This Love” and “Pink Venom.”

For the occasion, Lisa altered her solo set, choosing edgier tracks like “Thunder” instead of previous favorites. She electrified the audience in a striking Louis Vuitton outfit, embodying a dynamic performer.

Each member showcased their unique styles in solo segments: Jennie combined hip-hop with her hits, while Jisoo delivered infectious electronic pop. Rosé opted for a more personal performance, engaging fans while seated at the edge of the stage.

Fans eagerly anticipated live performances of “Jump,” which Blackpink played twice. After the first rendition, Rosé noted, “I must say the song is really addictive the more and more I hear it.”

The concert attracted not just die-hard fans but also newcomers to K-pop, fostering a diverse atmosphere of excitement. Families attending together donned coordinated outfits, demonstrating Blackpink’s broad appeal.

With concert dates extending into January, fans are hopeful for new music from Blackpink, eager for more updates from the globally popular group.