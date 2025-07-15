Business
BlackRock Achieves Milestone As World’s First $12 Trillion Money Manager
New York, NY — BlackRock has become the world’s first investment firm to reach $12 trillion in assets under management. This milestone, reached in the second quarter of 2025, was fueled by record-high U.S. stock prices and net client inflows of $68 billion.
The company’s assets climbed to a record $12.53 trillion, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. In addition, BlackRock reported a net income of $1.59 billion, up 6.5% from $1.5 billion during the same period last year. When excluding certain one-time expenses, BlackRock’s earnings per share reached $12.05, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $10.78, according to a survey conducted by FactSet.
BlackRock’s fee revenue has also seen growth, partially driven by a significant investment in private-market assets. The firm successfully completed its acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, a private credit company, on July 1, shortly after the end of the quarter.
“Our recent closing of HPS will help us build even more with clients as we head into our seasonally strongest second half of the year,” stated Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth.”
Overall, BlackRock’s revenue increased by 13% to reach $5.42 billion, although this fell slightly short of the $5.45 billion that analysts had anticipated.
