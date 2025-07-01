Business
BlackRock Acquires HPS Investment Partners to Enhance Credit Solutions
NEW YORK, NY — On July 1, 2025, BlackRock TCP Capital announced the completion of its acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, a global credit investment manager. This strategic move aims to meet the surging demand for integrated public and private credit solutions.
With this acquisition, BlackRock seeks to better serve its clients by launching Private Financing Solutions. This initiative will combine the firms’ private credit and collateralized loan obligation (CLO) businesses, creating a unified experience for both investors and borrowers, and aligning with the evolving landscape of the credit market.
The latest analyst rating for BlackRock TCP Capital is a Sell, with a price target of $8.00. According to TipRanks’ analyst Spark, the rating for TCPC is categorized as Neutral. While BlackRock TCP Capital’s recent financial performance and strong cash flow are viewed positively, technical analysis points to bearish market momentum.
Despite challenges reflected in a negative price-to-earnings ratio, the firm’s high dividend yield remains a key attraction for investors. Insights from recent earnings calls indicated operational challenges, counterbalanced by management’s commitment to shareholder-friendly practices.
BlackRock TCP Capital operates within the financial sector, focusing on technology and investment solutions aimed at helping individuals build savings. It is a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., renowned for its comprehensive investment strategies and services in financial well-being.
BlackRock TCP Capital has an average trading volume of 602,634 shares and a current market capitalization of $649.7 million.
