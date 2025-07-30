Entertainment
Blade Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 3.5 Update
City, State – NetEase Games announced on July 30, 2025, that the vampire hunter Blade will debut in the action hero shooter Marvel Rivals. The new character will be launched on August 8 as part of the Season 3.5 update.
Blade, known as the Daywalker, is designed to excel in both mid-range and close-quarter combat. Players can utilize his shotgun in ranged battles and unleash his heavy sword for melee attacks. The reveal trailer showcases Blade’s aggressive playstyle and formidable skills, making him a strong addition to the game’s roster.
Alongside Blade, the update introduces the Throne of Knull map and a new gameplay mode called Resource Rumble. This mode will first appear in Quick Match to gather player feedback before moving to the Competitive playlists. The update is themed around an ongoing narrative arc, which involves the rise of Knull and the disruption of the Phoenix Force.
Along with the new hero and map, changes to team-up abilities will take place. Several existing combinations will be removed, while new ones will be introduced. Notably, Loki will exit from Ragnarok Rebirth, while other combinations expand with new character members. Additionally, NetEase is implementing stricter penalties for players who quit matches, as well as new reward structures for those who finish their games.
Further, the development team is enhancing community interaction with new anti-toxicity tools. Voice chats will be screened automatically, and players can now customize their text chat filters to block specific words.
The complete details on Blade’s abilities and moveset will be revealed in the weeks leading to the August 8 launch.
