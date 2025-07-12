Blake Lively Fights Public Deposition Ahead of Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

NEW YORK — Blake Lively is challenging a proposal from actor Justin Baldoni‘s legal team that suggests holding her upcoming deposition in a public venue. Lively’s deposition is scheduled for July 17 as part of her ongoing lawsuit against Baldoni, who has denied allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, previously joked about hosting the deposition at Madison Square Garden, even suggesting selling tickets to donate the proceeds to domestic abuse organizations. In a statement, Freedman emphasized, “If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let’s live stream it in Madison Square Garden.”

In response, Lively’s representatives have filed a motion to keep the deposition private at her attorney’s office, labeling Baldoni’s proposal a publicity stunt. “Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn,” said a spokesman for Lively.

The conflict began after Lively filed a lawsuit in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of inappropriate behavior during the filming of “It Ends With Us.” Baldoni countered with a lawsuit alleging defamation and extortion, which was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman in June 2025.

Lively’s lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, told PEOPLE in May, “The ultimate moment for a plaintiff’s story to be told is at trial. We expect that to be the case here [with Lively]. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial.”

As the deposition date approaches, reports indicate Lively is preparing meticulously for her testimony, even hiring a stylist to ensure her courtroom look is both respectable and striking. A source stated, “She knows it’s going to leak,” suggesting Lively wants to present herself thoughtfully.

Attorney Lisa Bloom noted that Baldoni’s previous agreement with Lively not to retaliate could potentially work against him in court. She emphasized that messages from Baldoni’s PR team about a smear campaign could lead to serious legal consequences, stating, “This is the kind of thing that can really lead to punitive damages.”

While Lively’s legal team is maneuvering for a private testimony, Baldoni’s camp is preparing for a highly publicized trial set for March 2026 in New York, indicating that both sides are gearing up for an extensive legal showdown.