Entertainment
Blake Lively Joins Cast of New Movie The Survival List
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Blake Lively has signed on to star in the upcoming action romantic comedy, The Survival List. The film, produced by Wicked producer Marc Platt, features a script by Tom Melia, known for co-writing the 2023 rom-com Rye Lane.
The Hollywood Reporter announced that Lively, 37, will not only star in but also produce the film. In this new project, she plays a reality TV producer who teams up with a famous survival expert named Chopper Lane. Events take a turn when they are shipwrecked on a deserted island, leading the producer to realize that her partner is ill-prepared for survival, forcing her to take the lead.
This marks Lively’s return to the big screen after her 2024 drama, It Ends With Us. That film was a box office success but was overshadowed by legal issues involving Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she is suing for sexual harassment and retaliation. A trial is set in March 2026 in New York, where both stars are expected to testify.
Recently, Lively was seen in Another Simple Favor, a sequel to her 2018 film A Simple Favor. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March and was released via Amazon Prime in May.
During the premiere, Lively expressed her excitement about returning to her character, saying, “I love this character so much – this is probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play. When [director Paul Feig] asked us to come back, I was so excited.” She added that while making the first film she felt nervous, but by the time of the sequel, she felt much more prepared.
She shared, “I was like: ‘OK, no nerves, I know what I’m doing this time.’ But just as they were about to start shooting, [Feig] said: ‘I have a little bit of a curveball idea,’ which I won’t reveal, because we don’t want to give away anything.”
Fans can expect an exciting blend of comedy and action in The Survival List, slated to be a notable addition to Lively’s impressive filmography.
Recent Posts
- Blake Lively Joins Cast of New Movie The Survival List
- Boston Rob Challenged to Compete on Big Brother by Derrick Levasseur
- Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick
- América Faces Atlas in Key Matchup for Liga MX Success
- The Best Draft Positions for Fantasy Football in 2025
- Big Brother 27: Vince Claims HOH Amid Strategic Turmoil in the House
- Pilgrimage to Lourdes: A Journey of Healing and Reflection
- Taylor Cole Stars in New Hallmark Movie Double Scoop
- Playoff Stakes Rise as Fantasy Baseball Strategies Shift
- Julia Roberts Stars in Luca Guadagnino’s Thriller ‘After the Hunt’
- Kelsey Mitchell Shines Amid Indiana Fever Struggles and MVP Support
- Red Sox Rookie Jhostynxon Garcia Makes Debut Amid Unique Name
- Wide Receivers to Watch in 2025 Fantasy Football Season
- Indiana Fever Signs Aerial Powers Amid Injury Crisis
- Anduril Industries Sponsors Ohio State University Athletics
- Liz Hayes Reflects on Leaving Nine After 44 Years
- Trevor Story’s Big Day Powers Red Sox Past Yankees 12-1
- South Carolina Football Players Showing Growth Ahead of Season
- Pressure Mounts for América de Cali in Clash Against Atlético Nacional
- Man in Custody After Police Chase in Columbia, SC