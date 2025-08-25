Blake Lively Joins Cast of New Movie The Survival List

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Blake Lively has signed on to star in the upcoming action romantic comedy, The Survival List. The film, produced by Wicked producer Marc Platt, features a script by Tom Melia, known for co-writing the 2023 rom-com Rye Lane.

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Lively, 37, will not only star in but also produce the film. In this new project, she plays a reality TV producer who teams up with a famous survival expert named Chopper Lane. Events take a turn when they are shipwrecked on a deserted island, leading the producer to realize that her partner is ill-prepared for survival, forcing her to take the lead.

This marks Lively’s return to the big screen after her 2024 drama, It Ends With Us. That film was a box office success but was overshadowed by legal issues involving Lively and her co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she is suing for sexual harassment and retaliation. A trial is set in March 2026 in New York, where both stars are expected to testify.

Recently, Lively was seen in Another Simple Favor, a sequel to her 2018 film A Simple Favor. It premiered at the SXSW festival in March and was released via Amazon Prime in May.

During the premiere, Lively expressed her excitement about returning to her character, saying, “I love this character so much – this is probably my favorite character I’ve ever been fortunate enough to play. When [director Paul Feig] asked us to come back, I was so excited.” She added that while making the first film she felt nervous, but by the time of the sequel, she felt much more prepared.

She shared, “I was like: ‘OK, no nerves, I know what I’m doing this time.’ But just as they were about to start shooting, [Feig] said: ‘I have a little bit of a curveball idea,’ which I won’t reveal, because we don’t want to give away anything.”

Fans can expect an exciting blend of comedy and action in The Survival List, slated to be a notable addition to Lively’s impressive filmography.