Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Face Off in Heated Legal Deposition

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Blake Lively‘s deposition began on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in an ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, her co-star in “It Ends With Us.” Reports indicate Baldoni was present during the deposition, which took place at Lively’s lawyer’s office amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The deposition marks a significant moment in a dispute that has generated extensive media attention. Lively has accused Baldoni of inappropriate behavior while filming, including claims that he made unsolicited comments about her body and improvised intimate scenes without appropriate protocols in place.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, instead filing a defamation lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, which was dismissed in June by Judge Lewis J. Liman. Following this dismissal, Baldoni’s lawyers decided against re-filing amended claims and are now focusing on countering Lively’s accusations.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, stated before the deposition that he planned to question Lively rigorously, ensuring she provided evidence to back her claims. Freedman emphasized that Baldoni is desperate for the truth to be revealed, asserting his client’s innocence.

Both parties had previously disputed arrangements for the deposition, with Baldoni’s team seeking a different location deemed more suitable for extensive documentation. Despite legal pushback, Lively succeeded in holding the deposition at her chosen venue, arguing that public exposure could lead to harassment.

In a statement after the lawsuit dismissal, Lively affirmed her commitment to advocating for women’s rights, emphasizing the need for accountability and integrity in addressing harassment claims. The trial concerning Lively’s allegations is scheduled to proceed in March 2026.