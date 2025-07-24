Blake Lively Shares Hair Tutorial Amid Legal Turmoil

NEW YORK, NY — Actress Blake Lively shared a glamorous hair tutorial on Instagram on July 19, offering followers a glimpse into her beauty routine. The 37-year-old’s video comes just days after she faced a legal setback in her ongoing lawsuit against her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. The deposition date in the case has been rescheduled.

In the tutorial, Lively appeared relaxed as she explained how she styles her signature hair using products from her own brand, Blake Brown, along with L’Oréal spray and BaByliss hot rollers. “I’m an old school devotee to hot rollers and mousse like my mama,” she wrote, highlighting the seven-year development process behind her brand’s clean, long-lasting formulas.

Lively teased her followers about an upcoming product. “We worked for 7 YEARS to come up with the best products possible that hit all these markers. We couldn’t find a solve that hit every single marker. So we didn’t launch with a hairspray. A year later… we may have a surprise for you …very soon,” she said.

The upbeat mood of the post contrasted sharply with the ongoing legal issues she is facing. Recently, it was revealed that Lively’s deposition regarding her civil lawsuit against Baldoni has hit a snag, with her team requesting the session be limited to a single day not exceeding seven hours. While federal rules allow for this limit, complex cases often require more time, an option Baldoni’s legal team has not dismissed.

The delay follows a court’s decision to dismiss one of Lively’s claims against PR strategist Jed Wallace. The judge ruled that Wallace could not be included in the lawsuit due to jurisdiction issues, as his firm is based in Texas, not New York. Lively’s team indicated they might pursue further claims against Wallace elsewhere.

A spokesperson for Lively stated that the ruling “has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations” but rather addresses jurisdictional questions.

Discussions regarding the location of Lively’s deposition also took center stage. Baldoni’s legal team pushed to conduct the session at a prominent Park Avenue office, while Lively’s lawyers expressed concerns about paparazzi. Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, even jokingly suggested livestreaming the deposition at Madison Square Garden for charity, a move Lively’s team deemed a publicity stunt.

Ultimately, Judge Lewis Liman ruled in favor of Lively, allowing her to select a more private location for the deposition. The judge also mandated that Baldoni’s team provide a complete list of attendees ahead of the meeting, and required Lively’s team to have necessary equipment for printing and copying.

In the midst of legal battles, Lively also achieved a significant milestone for her beauty brand with the introduction of three new hair and body mists based on customer feedback. “This was a response to our community going, ‘Please make fragrance,’” she shared. Lively humorously admitted to walking through a cloud of dry shampoo just for the scent. “You’re probably not supposed to do that, but I just love the smell,” she said.

As tension rises between Lively and Baldoni, the public remains captivated by their unfolding story.