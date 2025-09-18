Sports
Blake Snell’s Durability Is Key as Dodgers Aim for Postseason
LOS ANGELES, CA — Blake Snell, a former Cy Young winner, is having a strong season, but questions about his durability remain. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-year, $182 million contract, he has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with injuries.
Snell, who has pitched for ten seasons, was known for his inconsistent performances despite winning the Cy Young award two times. Following a stellar season in 2023, he hit the free agent market, where contract negotiations dragged on. Concerned teams hesitated to invest heavily in him based on his past.
After signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants mid-March 2025, he faced challenges early in the season. Shoulder inflammation sidelined him after his first two starts, prompting doubts about his long-term health. However, upon returning in August, he regained his form.
The Dodgers’ hopes depend on Snell staying healthy for a potential postseason run. Many wonder if he can sustain his current performance throughout the playoffs. In a recent game, Snell pitched well, but the lingering question remains: Can he avoid further injuries?
The Dodgers’ recent performance is also under scrutiny as they gear up for the playoffs. The team is in a strong position but must remain focused on winning critical games leading into the postseason. Each game is essential for solidifying their playoff positioning.
As October approaches, fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see how Snell performs in crucial games. His ability to stay on the mound could significantly impact the Dodgers’ quest for another championship.
Recent Posts
- EA FC 26 Launch Details: Early Access and Editions Revealed
- Linkin Park Reenergizes Fans With Maryland Comeback Concert
- Bull Attorneys Expand Legal Services for Car Accident Victims in Kansas
- Vehicle Crashes into Pole, Gas Leak Causes Traffic Alert in Oklahoma City
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’