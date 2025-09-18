Blake Snell’s Durability Is Key as Dodgers Aim for Postseason

LOS ANGELES, CA — Blake Snell, a former Cy Young winner, is having a strong season, but questions about his durability remain. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a five-year, $182 million contract, he has shown flashes of brilliance but has struggled with injuries.

Snell, who has pitched for ten seasons, was known for his inconsistent performances despite winning the Cy Young award two times. Following a stellar season in 2023, he hit the free agent market, where contract negotiations dragged on. Concerned teams hesitated to invest heavily in him based on his past.

After signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants mid-March 2025, he faced challenges early in the season. Shoulder inflammation sidelined him after his first two starts, prompting doubts about his long-term health. However, upon returning in August, he regained his form.

The Dodgers’ hopes depend on Snell staying healthy for a potential postseason run. Many wonder if he can sustain his current performance throughout the playoffs. In a recent game, Snell pitched well, but the lingering question remains: Can he avoid further injuries?

The Dodgers’ recent performance is also under scrutiny as they gear up for the playoffs. The team is in a strong position but must remain focused on winning critical games leading into the postseason. Each game is essential for solidifying their playoff positioning.

As October approaches, fans and analysts alike will watch closely to see how Snell performs in crucial games. His ability to stay on the mound could significantly impact the Dodgers’ quest for another championship.