Blake Snell Shines in Dodgers’ 9-1 Victory Over Blue Jays

LOS ANGELES — Blake Snell made a striking comeback for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, showcasing his talent in a 9-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. This performance came after Snell spent over four months on the injured list due to a bothersome shoulder.

In his second start since returning, Snell delivered five scoreless innings, demonstrating the prowess that earned him two Cy Young Awards. Although he faced early discomfort and had to adjust his command as the game went on, he struck out 10 batters, leaving the Blue Jays struggling to connect with his pitches.

“When Blake’s on, he’s really, really tough to hit,” said his former teammate Michael Conforto, emphasizing Snell’s sharp performance that echoed his dominant run last summer with the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted that the focus should shift from the notion of a first impression back to winning games. “I don’t care about the contract,” Roberts said. “All I care about is him pitching well.” Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract in the offseason, increasing the stakes for his performance this season.

During the game, Dodger Stadium buzzed with energy, especially as Snell’s fastball reached speeds of 98.4 mph. He completed the first inning in just nine pitches, including two strikeouts. His next innings proved equally effective, as the Blue Jays were unable to adjust to his tricky breaking balls and fast pitches.

“He had everything working,” said Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing. “He executed the offspeed and his fastballs to spots early in the count.”

Despite his initial success, Snell expressed concern about his fastball command. He used 90 pitches, and his outing was cut short due to traffic on the bases in the third inning. “If it’s better, then a lot changes,” he remarked on the need to improve.

As the Dodgers aim for the postseason, Snell’s return adds significant depth to their rotation. Team members, including Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow, are rounding into form, providing optimism for a strong finish this season.

“This staff’s stacked,” Snell said, reflecting on the team’s potential to go far in October. His ability to perform like he did against the Blue Jays may solidify a lasting impression moving forward.