Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy

San Francisco, California – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen paid tribute to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Treinen displayed Kirk’s name, flanked by two crosses, written on the right side of his blue Dodgers cap.

This gesture came just days after Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at a Utah Valley University event on September 10. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, is now in custody.

Treinen entered the game in the ninth inning, and fans quickly took note of the inscription on his hat. While many praised the pitcher for the heartfelt tribute, some criticized him for honoring Kirk, who faced backlash for his far-right views.

“He’s my everything. I wouldn’t be here without my relationship with Jesus,” Treinen said in a recent interview, explaining how his faith guides him in sports. “When I’m on the mound, that’s my form of worship.”

The tribute was part of a broader solidarity move from the sports community following Kirk’s assassination. Other teams, including the NFL and the Yankees, held moments of silence in Kirk’s memory.

Before the game, the Dodgers did not hold a formal tribute, but Treinen’s act was significant. It came alongside a Public Statement from the league, which called for an end to political violence.

After entering the game, Treinen faced one batter in the 10th inning but ended up taking the loss as the Dodgers fell 5-1 to the Giants. Fellow pitcher Tanner Scott replaced Treinen and allowed a grand slam that sealed the game.

In Utah, authorities are investigating the motives behind Kirk’s murder. Robinson reportedly made comments that expressed dislike for Kirk, calling him “full of hate” before the shooting.

The sporting world continues to react to the tragedy, with Treinen’s tribute showcasing a mix of support and criticism from fans.