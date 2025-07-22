Sports
Blake Wesley Signs One-Year Deal with Portland Trail Blazers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free agent guard Blake Wesley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources reported on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Wesley was waived by the Washington Wizards just days prior.
Wesley, 22, was selected 25th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his three seasons with the Spurs, he averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. Despite his modest contributions, Wesley is known for his strong on-ball defense.
During the second half of last season, Wesley shot 37% from three-point range, showing his potential as a shooter. He played a limited role in San Antonio, with his minutes decreasing each year.
After being traded to the Wizards on July 9, 2025, Wesley found himself in a crowded backcourt. The Wizards quickly waived him, allowing him to explore new opportunities. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the signing, noting it provides Wesley a fresh start with the Trail Blazers.
The details of his contract have not been fully disclosed, but it is expected to be a minimum-salary deal, compensating him well after the buyout with the Wizards.
Wesley’s addition brings the Blazers to a complete roster of 15 players on standard contracts, 14 of whom have guaranteed salaries. The team is looking to utilize Wesley’s skills to enhance their lineup for the upcoming season.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal