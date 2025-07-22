Blake Wesley Signs One-Year Deal with Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Free agent guard Blake Wesley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources reported on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Wesley was waived by the Washington Wizards just days prior.

Wesley, 22, was selected 25th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his three seasons with the Spurs, he averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 assists per game. Despite his modest contributions, Wesley is known for his strong on-ball defense.

During the second half of last season, Wesley shot 37% from three-point range, showing his potential as a shooter. He played a limited role in San Antonio, with his minutes decreasing each year.

After being traded to the Wizards on July 9, 2025, Wesley found himself in a crowded backcourt. The Wizards quickly waived him, allowing him to explore new opportunities. ESPN’s Shams Charania confirmed the signing, noting it provides Wesley a fresh start with the Trail Blazers.

The details of his contract have not been fully disclosed, but it is expected to be a minimum-salary deal, compensating him well after the buyout with the Wizards.

Wesley’s addition brings the Blazers to a complete roster of 15 players on standard contracts, 14 of whom have guaranteed salaries. The team is looking to utilize Wesley’s skills to enhance their lineup for the upcoming season.