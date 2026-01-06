Sports
Blazers’ Avdija and Sharpe Earn Player of the Month Nominations
PORTLAND, Oregon – Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija and guard Shaedon Sharpe have been nominated for NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for December, the league announced Tuesday.
During the month, Avdija played in 14 games where he averaged 24.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 7.4 rebounds. He also managed to record 1.2 steals and spent 36.7 minutes on the court per game while shooting 45.1% from the field.
Sharpe, the Blazers’ second-leading scorer in December, posted an average of 22.9 points per game. His shooting was notable, with 46.4% from the field and 44% from three-point range. Sharpe also contributed 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists during his 31.4 minutes of play each game.
Both players, despite being under scrutiny for their turnover rates, managed to play every game in December. Avdija averaged 4.6 turnovers, while Sharpe had 3.4. Avdija’s three-point shooting dipped to 31.3% during the month but he remains above 35% for the season.
The Blazers recorded a 6-8 record in December, navigating challenges due to injuries. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took home the Player of the Month honors for the Western Conference, averaging 31.4 points and 6.1 assists.
In the Eastern Conference, the Player of the Month recognition went to New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who averaged 30.6 points and 7.1 assists, helping the Knicks secure a 10-4 record.
Alongside Avdija and Sharpe, other Western Conference nominees included notable players such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. The voting demonstrates the growing prominence of the Blazers’ young talents as they aim to strengthen their position within the league.
