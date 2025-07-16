Blazers Defeat Warriors in Summer League Opener, 106-73

Las Vegas, NV – The Portland Trail Blazers kicked off their Summer League campaign with a dominant 106-73 win over the Golden State Warriors on July 11, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Rookie center Yang Hansen showcased his skills during the matchup, contributing significantly within minutes of the opening tip. He delivered two impressive assists, one leading to a dunk by Sidy Cissoko and another to a cutting D.J. Carton for a layup.

In his debut game, Yang finished with 10 points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocked shots, and a steal, despite committing three turnovers. “I think he played how some of us expected him to play,” said Blazers assistant coach Ronnie Burrell. “He showed a lot of facets to his game. We know he’s very versatile and skilled.”

Yang, a 16th overall draft pick, shot 3 of 7 from the field and tapped in a banked three-pointer. “I have a lot to improve,” he said through interpreter Chris Liu. Burrell praised Yang’s fearless playing style, noting the importance of physicality in upcoming games.

Rayan Rupert, a second-round pick in 2023, led the Blazers with 23 points and nine rebounds, sinking all 11 of his free-throw attempts. Rookie guard Caleb Love added 18 points and six rebounds, displaying promise with a 4 of 7 showing from three-point range.

Burrell expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting their ability to force 19 turnovers while totaling 26 assists. The Blazers started strong, taking a 35-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, led by Rupert’s scoring outburst.

The Warriors, who shot just 32.9% from the field, were led by Will Richard and Jackson Rowe, each scoring 12 points. Despite a fair second quarter, they struggled in the third, allowing the Blazers to extend their lead.

Next, the Blazers face the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on Saturday.