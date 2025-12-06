Blazers Face Pistons in Key NBA Matchup

DETROIT, Michigan — The Portland Trail Blazers (9-13) will visit the Detroit Pistons (17-5) for a pivotal NBA matchup on Friday, December 5, at Little Caesars Arena.

The game is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be heard on Rip City Radio (KPOJ 620 AM). It will also be televised on KUNP and streamed online via various platforms, with an annual subscription of $120 for 76 games.

The Blazers ended a three-game losing streak with a 122-110 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Deni Avdija led the way for Portland, scoring 27 points, and contributing with eight rebounds and seven assists. Avdija has averaged 30.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.8 assists over his last four outings, making him one of four players in the NBA to achieve at least 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game.

Portland’s bench proved crucial in their recent win, outscoring the Cavaliers’ reserves 46-24. Toumani Camara and Skylar Mays both stepped up, each scoring 20 points. This marked the first time this season that multiple bench players reached 20 points in a single game.

The Pistons come into the game as one of the biggest surprises in the league, boasting the second-most wins in the NBA. Despite a strong start, Detroit has stumbled recently, losing three of its last five games, including a narrow 113-109 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham, who leads the Pistons with averages of 27.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 6.5 rebounds, was honored as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month in November.

Detroit’s defense has been impressive this season, ranking third in defensive rating and second in rebounds and blocks. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff was also named the conference’s Coach of the Month.

In terms of injury updates, Portland’s Donovan Clingan, Kris Murray, and Robert Williams III are questionable, while Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, and Jrue Holiday are confirmed out. On the Pistons’ side, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Sasser, and Bobi Klintman will miss the matchup.

The Trail Blazers will look to build momentum against the Pistons before they head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Sunday.