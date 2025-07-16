Blazers Take On Pelicans in NBA Summer League Showdown

Las Vegas, NV — The Portland Trail Blazers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA 2K26 Summer League on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion.

Through two Summer League games, rookie center Yang Hansen has shown promise for the Blazers. He tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and four blocked shots, despite struggling with turnovers, especially during a 96-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Hansen expressed disappointment at his performance, stating, “I wish I can do more for the team winning for sure. When you win, you feel good.”

Yang acknowledged the challenges posed by Memphis’ defense, noting, “It really bothered me tonight. I can learn from it and just step up.” He also admitted that playing back-to-back games was taxing, saying, “It’s a really big challenge for my conditioning. I need time to adapt to the new pace and the new schedule.”

Blazers head coach Ronnie Burrell addressed the adjustment needed for players transitioning to the NBA’s faster schedule, highlighting, “That’s one of the things that the NBA is different from every other league around the world is that we play back-to-backs. So, it’s something that he has to get used to.”

The Blazers enter the game with a record of 1-1, while the Pelicans are still seeking their first win at 0-2. Fans can catch the game live on ESPN or stream it online.

Next up, the Blazers will take on the Houston Rockets at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue.