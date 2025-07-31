Entertainment
Blizzard Delays Major Diablo 4 Update Until Season 10 Launch
IRVINE, Calif. — Blizzard Entertainment announced it will not provide major updates on its action role-playing game Diablo 4 until the launch of Season 10, expected to begin on September 23.
In response to a fan inquiry on X, Adam Fletcher, Diablo’s director of social and content marketing, stated, “We are in between seasons so nothing to share yet. Next update around PTR for S10/S10 Launch.” This leaves fans waiting for any significant news while the game is currently between seasonal content.
Season 9 of Diablo 4 started recently, but players are already eager for news about the future of the game. The anticipation grew after several Diablo 4 content creators attended a private meeting where they were shown upcoming changes that players have been requesting.
Fletcher previously mentioned that the developers are aware of community feedback, saying players’ “warcries of wanting more change aren’t going unnoticed.” He noted that they are “cooking on some of the biggest changes that really hit home on things people have been asking for and more.”
Blizzard confirmed that Season 10, titled “Infernal Chaos,” will be the final season for 2025, promising enhancements to the game’s Infernal Hordes activity and introducing new seasonal powers.
Despite ongoing interest, informed sources suggest players might have to wait until after Season 10 begins to learn what steps Blizzard is taking next to improve Diablo 4. Some fans are feeling frustrated by the limited news and content since the last major updates.
The game has faced criticism for its content pace and player engagement post-launch, leaving many players feeling unsatisfied. Blizzard hopes to rejuvenate interest, especially with the launch of a new expansion and ranking system expected in 2026.
As fans continue to engage with what Season 9 has to offer, the upcoming months will be crucial for Blizzard to maintain interest amid growing competition in the gaming market.
Recent Posts
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert