Blizzard Delays Major Diablo 4 Update Until Season 10 Launch

IRVINE, Calif. — Blizzard Entertainment announced it will not provide major updates on its action role-playing game Diablo 4 until the launch of Season 10, expected to begin on September 23.

In response to a fan inquiry on X, Adam Fletcher, Diablo’s director of social and content marketing, stated, “We are in between seasons so nothing to share yet. Next update around PTR for S10/S10 Launch.” This leaves fans waiting for any significant news while the game is currently between seasonal content.

Season 9 of Diablo 4 started recently, but players are already eager for news about the future of the game. The anticipation grew after several Diablo 4 content creators attended a private meeting where they were shown upcoming changes that players have been requesting.

Fletcher previously mentioned that the developers are aware of community feedback, saying players’ “warcries of wanting more change aren’t going unnoticed.” He noted that they are “cooking on some of the biggest changes that really hit home on things people have been asking for and more.”

Blizzard confirmed that Season 10, titled “Infernal Chaos,” will be the final season for 2025, promising enhancements to the game’s Infernal Hordes activity and introducing new seasonal powers.

Despite ongoing interest, informed sources suggest players might have to wait until after Season 10 begins to learn what steps Blizzard is taking next to improve Diablo 4. Some fans are feeling frustrated by the limited news and content since the last major updates.

The game has faced criticism for its content pace and player engagement post-launch, leaving many players feeling unsatisfied. Blizzard hopes to rejuvenate interest, especially with the launch of a new expansion and ranking system expected in 2026.

As fans continue to engage with what Season 9 has to offer, the upcoming months will be crucial for Blizzard to maintain interest amid growing competition in the gaming market.