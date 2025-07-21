Business
Block’s Stock Surges After S&P 500 Inclusion
San Francisco, CA – Block Inc., the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey, experienced a nearly 10% surge in its stock during extended trading on Friday. This spike followed the announcement that Block will replace Hess Corp. in the S&P 500 index, effective before market opening next Wednesday.
The upgrade to the benchmark index is anticipated to improve Block’s visibility and draw in more institutional investors. The inclusion also comes at a time when Block is diversifying its services, extending into cryptocurrencies and lending.
Block’s shares rose to $79, pushing its market capitalization up to $44.8 billion according to TradingView. This news arrives after the company reported disappointing quarterly earnings in May, attributing challenges to economic conditions from tariff announcements made by former President Donald Trump.
Despite recent struggles, the financial community views Block’s addition to the S&P 500 as a strong vote of confidence. This change may increase demand for its shares among institutional investors, who typically adjust their portfolios based on index changes.
The cryptocurrency sector welcomed the news, interpreting it as a sign of growing mainstream acceptance of digital currencies. Block currently holds 8,584 bitcoins and is integrating Bitcoin into its offerings.
Meeting strict financial criteria is essential for a company’s inclusion in the S&P 500, which includes having a positive net income over the last four quarters and a market cap above $18 billion. Block has continually satisfied these requirements.
While stocks often perform better after being added to the S&P 500, Block’s substantial bitcoin holdings may also contribute to its appeal, potentially leading to further increases in stock prices.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal