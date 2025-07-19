Entertainment
Blood Orange Announces New Album ‘Essex Honey’ and Releases Two Songs
NEW YORK, NY — Blood Orange has officially announced his first studio album since 2018, titled “Essex Honey,” set to release on August 29. The album features contributions from artists including Lorde, Caroline Polachek, Daniel Caesar, Mustafa, and Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.
Along with the album announcement, Hynes shared two new songs: “” and “,” the latter featuring vocals from Caroline Polachek, Lorde, and Mustafa. Fans can listen to both tracks online.
“Essex Honey” will follow Hynes’ recent work on several high-profile projects, including collaborations on notable albums. Previously, he released the first single from this upcoming album, though the title was not disclosed.
Since his last studio album, “Negro Swan,” Hynes has produced a mixtape and an EP titled “.” He also contributed to soundtrack albums for films like “” and “”.
Blood Orange, originally from Long Island, is recognized for his unique musical style and strong collaborations. He graduated from Columbia University and has been an influential figure in music since joining Pitchfork in 2013.
