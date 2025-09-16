Bloodshed Unfolds in ‘Sakamoto Days’ Episode 21

Tokyo, Japan — In episode 21 of ‘Sakamoto Days,’ titled ‘Hard Mode,’ viewers are met with unexpected chaos as the once lighthearted narrative shifts to a dark confrontation between characters. Special candidate Shinaya goes on a murderous rampage during a brutal JCC exam, revealing he is controlled by a remote operator named Gaku, a member of the Slur organization.

The episode begins with Nao Toramaru unexpectedly transferring her title of ‘Sakamoto’s Number One Fan’ to Shin, even offering him her prized Sakamoto doll. However, the levity soon vanishes as the brutal examination unfolds, setting the stage for violence and survival.

Shin, Nao, and fellow candidates Mafuyu and Joichiro Kaji find themselves in a perilous situation, battling against Shinaya, who is displayed as a formidable opponent despite being asleep during the fight. As Kaji tries to comprehend Shinaya’s erratic behavior, Shin realizes something is amiss, unable to read Shinaya’s mind as he usually can.

Gaku, meanwhile, relishes the chaos he is creating, enjoying the struggle of the candidates as he gleefully attacks them. The tension escalates as Shin realizes he must collaborate with his companions to end Shinaya’s slaughter.

The climax of the episode strikes a balance between intense action and humor when Sakamoto, previously shown relaxing with his team, eventually gets involved in the fight, injecting revitalized energy into the scene. ‘Sakamoto Days’ continues to deliver action-packed entertainment that keeps the audience on edge.

Fans can watch episode 21, along with the series, on Netflix.